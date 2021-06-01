X

    Magic's Terrence Ross Says His Lamborghini Was Stolen from Dealership, Totaled

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross said in an Instagram video that his Lamborghini Urus was stolen from a dealership and totaled after the tire popped. 

    Ross said he had brought the vehicle into the dealership to get a flat tire fixed. He said police contacted him Tuesday morning to let him know the car had been in an accident and they had located it. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

