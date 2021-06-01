Magic's Terrence Ross Says His Lamborghini Was Stolen from Dealership, Totaled

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross said in an Instagram video that his Lamborghini Urus was stolen from a dealership and totaled after the tire popped.

Ross said he had brought the vehicle into the dealership to get a flat tire fixed. He said police contacted him Tuesday morning to let him know the car had been in an accident and they had located it.

