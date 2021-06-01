Petra Kvitova Withdraws from French Open; Suffered Ankle Injury at Media Availability

Tnani Badreddine/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Petra Kvitova, the No. 11 seed in the French Open, has been forced to withdraw from the tournament because of an ankle injury.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kvitova said she suffered the injury after falling during her media availability following her first-round victory over Greet Minnen:

Kvitova defeated Minnen (3)6-7, 7-6(5), 6-1 in her opening match on Sunday. She was scheduled to take on Elena Vesnina in the second round.

A two-time Wimbledon champion, it's unclear at this point how long Kvitova will be out of action. This year's event from the All England Club is scheduled to begin on June 28.

The women's draw at the French Open has lost several top players after two days for a variety of reasons.

No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka announced on Monday she was withdrawing from the tournament to focus on her mental health after being fined $15,000 for not completing her media duties.

On the court, No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, No. 12 Garbine Muguruza, No. 16 Kiki Bertens and No. 19 Johanna Konta all lost their opening matches on Monday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kvitova tied her best showing at the French Open last year. She reached the semifinal before losing to Sofia Kenin.