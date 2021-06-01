X

    Hawks' Clint Capela Calls Out Knicks Ahead of Game 5: 'We'll Send You on Vacation'

    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela had a message for the New York Knicks ahead of Game 5 (warning: NSFW language):

    Capela noted the Knicks have provided a lot of trash-talk throughout their Eastern Conference series, but he said the Hawks can do the same "and we can get a win."

    The Hawks have built a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and can clinch a spot in the next round with a win in Game 5 on Wednesday.

    Capela has been quiet offensively in the series with 9.0 points per game, but he has been a key part of the Hawks' success with averages of 13.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. The 6'10", 240-pound Switzerland native has helped slow down Knicks star Julius Randle, who is shooting just 27.4 percent from the field in the playoffs.

    It's the type of production the Hawks have come to rely on in Capela's first full season with the team after being traded by the Houston Rockets. He finished the regular season with averages of 15.2 points, 2.0 blocks and a league-leading 14.3 rebounds per game.

    Atlanta earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference after missing the playoffs in each of the last three years.

    The team is now on the brink of eliminating the Knicks, which would represent a quick exit in the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2013.

