Report: Fan Banned from MSG for Throwing Beer at Knicks' Immanuel Quickley at Game 2

The fan who allegedly threw a beer at New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley has been banned from Madison Square Garden, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Quickley told reporters the incident occurred during the Knicks' 101-92 win in Game 2.

"I’ve seen it happen before, and people are riled up for big games," he said. "I don’t really know what’s going through their head at that moment. I didn’t get a chance to ask them. But they were just riled up and threw a beer."

The revelation came amid multiple instances of fans crossing the line in terms of interacting with players during the postseason. The Knicks have already banned a fan who spit on Hawks star Trae Young during Game 2. Young declined to press charges.

Boston Celtics fan Cole Buckley wasn't so lucky. Buckley was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after he threw a bottle toward Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving as Irving was walking toward the locker room following a 141-126 win.

During his postgame press conference, Nets star James Harden questioned whether a potential arena ban is enough to dissuade fans from acting up.

On Monday, a fan ran onto the court in the third quarter of the Washington Wizards' 122-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced the fan had been banned and would face legal repercussions.

Quickley and his Knicks teammates will be back in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for Game 5. It could potentially be New York's last home game since the team trails Atlanta 3-1 in the series.