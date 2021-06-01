X

    Report: Fan Banned from MSG for Throwing Beer at Knicks' Immanuel Quickley at Game 2

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2021

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The fan who allegedly threw a beer at New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley has been banned from Madison Square Garden, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

    Quickley told reporters the incident occurred during the Knicks' 101-92 win in Game 2.

    "I’ve seen it happen before, and people are riled up for big games," he said. "I don’t really know what’s going through their head at that moment. I didn’t get a chance to ask them. But they were just riled up and threw a beer."

    The revelation came amid multiple instances of fans crossing the line in terms of interacting with players during the postseason. The Knicks have already banned a fan who spit on Hawks star Trae Young during Game 2. Young declined to press charges.

    Boston Celtics fan Cole Buckley wasn't so lucky. Buckley was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon after he threw a bottle toward Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving as Irving was walking toward the locker room following a 141-126 win.

    During his postgame press conference, Nets star James Harden questioned whether a potential arena ban is enough to dissuade fans from acting up.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    On Monday, a fan ran onto the court in the third quarter of the Washington Wizards' 122-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced the fan had been banned and would face legal repercussions.

    Quickley and his Knicks teammates will be back in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for Game 5. It could potentially be New York's last home game since the team trails Atlanta 3-1 in the series.

    Related

      Tobias Harris: Fan Running onto Court Was 'Some Dumbass S--t'

      Tobias Harris: Fan Running onto Court Was 'Some Dumbass S--t'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tobias Harris: Fan Running onto Court Was 'Some Dumbass S--t'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Westbrook Passes Jason Kidd for 3rd on Playoff Triple-Doubles List

      Westbrook Passes Jason Kidd for 3rd on Playoff Triple-Doubles List
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Westbrook Passes Jason Kidd for 3rd on Playoff Triple-Doubles List

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Fan Banned from Wizards' Arena

      Fan who ran onto the court during 76ers-Wizards Game 4 has been banned and charges are being pursued

      Fan Banned from Wizards' Arena
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fan Banned from Wizards' Arena

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Joel Embiid Exits Early from Game 4

      76ers star has been ruled out for rest of Game 4 vs. Wizards with knee soreness

      Joel Embiid Exits Early from Game 4
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Joel Embiid Exits Early from Game 4

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report