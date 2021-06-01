76ers' Ben Simmons 'Not Afraid' of Being Intentionally Fouled Despite Free-Throw Woes

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons isn't worried about whether the Washington Wizards will continue to intentionally foul him for the remainder of their first-round NBA playoff series.

"Just step up and knock them down," Simmons told reporters of his mentality at the charity stripe. "I'm not afraid of that strategy. I'm not upset. I'm not really worried about people fouling me. It's basketball."

The three-time All-Star went 5-of-11 from the line in Monday's 122-114 loss in Game 4.

Simmons' shooting has long been the biggest flaw in his game, and his free-throw shooting hasn't been exempt. Through four seasons, he has knocked down 59.7 percent of his opportunities from the line, and he shot 61.3 percent in 2020-21.

The 6'11" playmaker had been 0-of-9 in the series entering Monday, so fouling him as a tactical approach made sense. His Game 4 numbers and season and career performance raised questions about whether the plan can work.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Shaquille O'Neal is perhaps the most famous example of a player getting this kind of treatment.

The Hall of Fame center shot worse than Simmons at the line, hitting 52.7 percent over his career and having seven years in which he failed to surpass 50.0 percent. His free-throw shooting was even worse in the postseason (50.4 percent).

Simmons hasn't reached that level.

Intentionally hacking an opposing player can have other effects as well since it slows down the game.

Because his team is still down 3-1 in the series, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has to consider anything that can provide an edge.

Simmons shot eight free throws in the fourth quarter, all of which came after the score was tied at 108 with 3:15 to play. Washington bogged down the Philly offense and pulled away, so the gambit worked.

The same may not be said down the line if Simmons can be just a little bit better—and if Philadelphia doesn't find itself in a close game in the late stages of the playoffs.