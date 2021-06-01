X

    Russell Westbrook Passes Jason Kidd for 3rd on NBA's Playoff Triple-Doubles List

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2021

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook moved into third place on the all-time list for triple-doubles in the NBA playoffs.

    Westbrook notched his 12th triple-double after finishing with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in a 122-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The nine-time All-Star moved into sole possession of third place ahead of Jason Kidd.

    Earlier this year, Westbrook became the NBA's triple-doubles king by moving ahead of Oscar Robertson. Chasing down Magic Johnson for the postseason mark might be tough, though, considering how much ground he still has to make up on the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

    One thing is clear: The Wizards will need the 32-year-old to continue filling out the stat sheet in order to come back from what was a 3-0 series deficit to Philadelphia.

