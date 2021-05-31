French Open 2021 Draw: Twitter Reacts to Monday's Bracket Results, Scores, Winners

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

The second day of the 2021 French Open is in the books, and the action at Roland Garros took a back seat to Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the tournament.

The four-time Grand Slam champion initially announced she wasn't planning to do any press for the tournament. The four Grand Slam events issued a joint statement saying Osaka had received a fine and may be defaulted as a result of her decision.

She followed up Monday to say she was walking away from the French Open altogether "so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris." Osaka's exit was the driving story but far from the only development out of the French capital.

Sofia Kenin—last year's French Open runner-up—three-time champion Serena Williams and 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza all took the court Monday. In the men's draw, Roger Federer started his quest for a second title in Paris, and Daniil Medvedev was hopeful of advancing out of the first round for the first time.

Monday Results

Women's Singles

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Tamara Zidansek def. No. 6 Bianca Andreescu 6-7(1), 7-6(2), 9-7

No. 7 Serena Williams def. Irina-Camelia Begu, 7-6(6)

No. 8 Iga Swiatek def. Kaja Juvan 6-0, 7-5

No. 10 Belinda Bencic def. Nadia Podoroska 6-0, 6-3

Marta Kostyuk def. No. 12 Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4

No. 14 Elise Mertens def. Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-1

Polona Hercog def. No. 16 Kiki Bertens 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Sorana Cirstea def. No. 19 Johanna Konta 7-6(5), 6-2

No. 20 Marketa Vondrousova def. Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Camila Giorgi def. No. 22 Petra Martic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4

No. 28 Jessica Pegula def. Lin Zhu 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Harmony Tan def. Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-4

Madison Brengle def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 7-5, 6-4

Rebecca Peterson def. Shelby Rogers 6-7(3), 7-6(10), 6-2

Zarina Diyas def. Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5

Hailey Baptiste def. Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-4

Caroline Garcia def. Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-1

Martina Trevisan def. Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Varvara Gracheva def. Lara Arruabarrena 6-2, 6-3

Mihaela Buzarnescu def. Arantxa Rus 7-5, 7-5

Daria Kasatkina def. Misaki Doi 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Saisai Zheng def. Sara Sorribes Tormo 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Tereza Martincova def. Ivana Jorovic 6-3, 7-6(6)

Men's Singles

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev def. Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

No. 8 Roger Federer def. Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Lorenzo Musetti def. No. 13 David Goffin 6-0, 7-5, 7-6(3)

No. 15 Casper Ruud def. Benoit Paire 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(4)

No. 18 Jannik Sinner def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-1, 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4

Lloyd Harris def. No. 26 Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

No. 28 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2

No. 30 Taylor Fritz def. Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

No. 31 John Isner def. Sam Querrey 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4

No. 32 Reilly Opelka def. Andrej Martin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4)

Marin Cilic def. Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(6), 6-1, 6-2

Federico Delbonis def. Radu Albot 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, 6-1

Steve Johnson def. Frances Tiafoe 6-7(5), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

Dominik Koepfer def. Mathias Bourgue 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Filip Krajinovic def. Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-1, 7-6(3)

Gianluca Mager def. Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Kamil Majchrzak def. Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Pedro Martinez def. Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Thiago Monteiro def. Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Jaume Munar def. Jordan Thompson 6-7(1), 6-1, 7-6(5), 6-4

Yoshihito Nishioka def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(5)

Cameron Norrie def. Bjorn Fratangelo 7-5, 7-6(5), 6-2

Tommy Paul def. Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 10-8

Serena Overcomes Sluggish Start

Williams didn't have an ideal buildup to the French Open. She lost to Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the Italian Open, and another second-round exit followed at the Emilia-Romagna Open.

Irina-Camelia Begu pushed the 39-year-old to a tiebreaker in the opening set Monday, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion responded with a dominant second set.

It wasn't a signature performance from Williams, who finished with 27 winners and 30 unforced errors. But it was the kind of workmanlike effort you occasionally see from a higher seed early in a major tournament.

Williams also found a way to ingratiate herself to the French fans after the victory.

Federer Shakes off Rust for Straightforward Win

Even more so than Williams, Federer has played a light schedule in 2021. The French Open is just his third ATP Tour event of the season, and he went 1-2 in his two previous tournaments.

The Swiss star didn't encounter much trouble with Denis Istomin at Roland Garros. He broke Istomin's serve in the first game and didn't look back from there.

The French Open has historically been the hardest for Federer, so a 21st Grand Slam title is far from a given. Still, fans were happy to see the legend roll back the years for at least one day on the big stage.

A date with Marin Cilic now looms in the second round. They've already met five times at Grand Slam events, with Federer most recently getting the better of Cilic in the final of the 2018 Australian Open.

Kenin Outlasts Ostapenko

Osaka's exit opened up the women's singles draw a bit, and multiple top-20 seeds were bounced from the tournament Monday. Kenin was nearly one of them after getting pushed to three sets by Jelena Ostapenko.

The 22-year-old American struggled on serve, committing six double faults and winning just 57 percent of her first-service points and 44 percent of her second serves.

However, Kenin also won nine of her 10 break-point opportunities. Five of those breaks came in the third set as Ostapenko ran out of gas.

Survive and advance would certainly be the apt cliche. Ostapenko was no pushover, having already won the French Open once in 2017 and reaching the third round in 2020.

Kenin got the win and will probably look to move on as quickly as possible.