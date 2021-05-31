College Baseball Regionals 2021: Bracket, Schedule and Hosts

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Arkansas was named the No. 1 overall seed in Monday's bracket release for the 2021 NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

The SEC dominates the 64-team field with six of the 16 national seeds and four of the top eight, including No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Vanderbilt

No. 2 Texas also joins those looking to make a run to the College World Series in Omaha.

Here is the latest information surrounding the 2021 tournament.

Bracket

Full interactive bracket available at NCAA.com.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Regionals: June 4-7

Super Regionals: June 11-14

College World Series: June 19-26

CWS Finals: June 28-30

Regional Locations and Hosts

Austin, Texas - Texas

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU

Gainesville, Florida – Florida

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame

Stanford, California – Stanford

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St.

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona

Preview

Arkansas is undoubtedly the favorite as the top seed and unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the latest USA Today poll. The Razorbacks won both the SEC regular-season and tournament title and are clearly battle-tested going into the NCAA tournament.

Reliever Kevin Kopps has been an elite weapon for this squad, producing a 0.81 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 28 appearances. He has a 10-0 record and 10 saves on the season, showing he can help the team in a variety of ways.

With five players tallying at least 12 home runs on the season, Arkansas can build an early lead before Kopps and the bullpen shut things down.

There is still no guarantee of success in the tournament that is often filled with upsets. No. 1 overall seed UCLA was eliminated in the super regional during the last event in 2019 while several other seeded teams fell before the College World Series.

Texas could be a tough team to beat thanks to the pitching depth, ranked second in college baseball with a 2.95 team-wide ERA. Ivan Melendez can also help carry the offense deep into the tournament.

Defending champions Vanderbilt will be a threat as well thanks mostly to the pitching duo of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. The two combined for 19 wins this season, but it's the talent that stands out as both are among the top five prospects for the 2021 MLB draft, per MLB.com.

East Carolina's Connor Norby and Louisville's Henry Davis are among other players to watch as they try to carry their teams to a title, creating a lot of uncertainty in this loaded field.