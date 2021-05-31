X

    Roger Federer Dominates Denis Istomin in 1st Round of 2021 French Open

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2021
    AP Photo/Thibault Camus

    It had been more than 16 months since Roger Federer last played on a Grand Slam stage, but it looked like he never left.

    Federer breezed to an easy 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over Denis Istomin in his first-round match at the 2021 French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old was efficient and sharp throughout the match, particularly with his serve.

    Federer struck eight aces and hit 71 percent of his first serves in play. It was a championship-level performance from the all-time great, who has looked understandably rusty since returning to tennis from a 14-month layoff in March. 

