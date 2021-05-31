Roger Federer Dominates Denis Istomin in 1st Round of 2021 French Open

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

It had been more than 16 months since Roger Federer last played on a Grand Slam stage, but it looked like he never left.

Federer breezed to an easy 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over Denis Istomin in his first-round match at the 2021 French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old was efficient and sharp throughout the match, particularly with his serve.

Federer struck eight aces and hit 71 percent of his first serves in play. It was a championship-level performance from the all-time great, who has looked understandably rusty since returning to tennis from a 14-month layoff in March.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.