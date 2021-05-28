Rafael Nadal, 13-Time French Open Champ, Honored with Statue at Roland-Garros

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Rafael Nadal was immortalized Thursday when a statue of the 13-time French Open champion was unveiled at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

The Roland-Garros Twitter account shared a photo of Nadal and the new statue:

According to the Roland-Garros website, the statue was created by Spanish sculptor Jordi Diez Fernandez and it stands nearly 10 feet tall.

The statue is located near the general public entrance gate, meaning tennis fans will be greeted by the likeness of the greatest clay-court player of all time when they attend the French Open.

The 34-year-old Nadal is among the greatest players ever, having won a career Grand Slam and a total of 20 Grand Slam titles.

He has won the French Open in each of the past four years.

No other player comes close to Nadal's dominance at Roland-Garros in the Open Era, as Bjorn Borg's six French Open titles are second on the list.

Rafa will look to make it 14 overall and five in a row when he competes in the 2021 French Open beginning on Sunday.