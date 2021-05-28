X

    Rafael Nadal, 13-Time French Open Champ, Honored with Statue at Roland-Garros

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

    Rafael Nadal was immortalized Thursday when a statue of the 13-time French Open champion was unveiled at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

    The Roland-Garros Twitter account shared a photo of Nadal and the new statue:

    According to the Roland-Garros website, the statue was created by Spanish sculptor Jordi Diez Fernandez and it stands nearly 10 feet tall.

    The statue is located near the general public entrance gate, meaning tennis fans will be greeted by the likeness of the greatest clay-court player of all time when they attend the French Open.

    The 34-year-old Nadal is among the greatest players ever, having won a career Grand Slam and a total of 20 Grand Slam titles.

    He has won the French Open in each of the past four years.

    No other player comes close to Nadal's dominance at Roland-Garros in the Open Era, as Bjorn Borg's six French Open titles are second on the list.

    Rafa will look to make it 14 overall and five in a row when he competes in the 2021 French Open beginning on Sunday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Statue of Rafa Unveiled at Roland-Garros

      Statue of Rafa Unveiled at Roland-Garros
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Statue of Rafa Unveiled at Roland-Garros

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Osaka Talks Mental Health 🙏

      Tennis star explains why she won’t be doing press at French Open, says she wants her fine money to go to charity

      Osaka Talks Mental Health 🙏
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Osaka Talks Mental Health 🙏

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      ATP Parma Final Prediction: Sebastian Korda vs Marco Cecchinato

      ATP Parma Final Prediction: Sebastian Korda vs Marco Cecchinato
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      ATP Parma Final Prediction: Sebastian Korda vs Marco Cecchinato

      Yesh Ginsburg
      via Last Word On Tennis

      French Open 2021: Full Draw Schedule, Odds and Reaction from Roland Garros

      French Open 2021: Full Draw Schedule, Odds and Reaction from Roland Garros
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      French Open 2021: Full Draw Schedule, Odds and Reaction from Roland Garros

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report