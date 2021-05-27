Patrick Mahomes Has Been 'Full-Go' at Chiefs OTAs amid Toe Injury Recovery, Per Reid

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

It's business as usual for Patrick Mahomes in the first week of OTAs, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid told reporters that the star hasn't been limited by the toe injury that required surgery this offseason.

"He's been doing everything. He's been a full-go. .... We utilize this as more of a passing camp, and his toe has really done well."

The star had surgery on Feb. 10 after he suffered the turf toe injury against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional postseason game, and he was wearing a custom orthotic as he led the Chiefs past the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

He was pictured on Easter wearing a walking boot on the injured foot, but he took to social media to provide reassurance on his recovery.

In case there's an issue, the Chiefs can look to Chad Henne, who carried the Chiefs past the Browns in that divisional round once Mahomes went down in the second half. But with the first week of OTAs in the books, the Chiefs seem primed to contend for their third Super Bowl appearance in as many seasons.