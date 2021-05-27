Jalen Green, Adidas Agree to Contract Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Adidas has reached a deal with one of the top prospects in the 2021 NBA draft class.

The sports apparel giant announced on Thursday it has signed Jalen Green to a contract:

"Been waitin on this one! Excited to be apart of the Adidas Basketball family," Green wrote on Instagram.

Green also issued a statement in Adidas' press release about representing the company as he prepares to start his NBA career:

"Adidas has been a part of my life for a while now, and when the opportunity arose to join the brand leading up to my rookie year, I thought, why not join the family? They’ve always accepted me as family and shown love. On the court, I’m going to bring excitement and a winning mentality to the next level. If you lock in and watch me play, you’ll see my competitive edge. And back in Fresno, I want the kids who are watching me there to know that they can do it too."

Green joins a group of NBA and WNBA players that includes Trae Young, James Harden, Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, Chiney Ogwumike, Damian Lillard, Derrick Rose, Donovan Mitchell, Liz Cambage and Nneka Ogwumike as members of the Adidas family.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Green ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the 2021 class. The 19-year-old spent last season playing with the G League Ignite as part of the NBA G League.

Green averaged 17.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting and 4.1 rebounds per game in 15 starts for the Ignite.