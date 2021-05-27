Hawks' Trae Young Says Video of Knicks Fan Appearing to Spit at Him Is 'Crazy!'

Elsa/Pool Photo via AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young acknowledged a video of a New York Knicks fan seemingly attempting to spit on him during Wednesday's Game 2 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

In response to the video, which was tweeted by a fan, Young said the following:

Young tagged 50 Cent since the apparent spit appeared to land on or just past a woman who was sitting next to the rapper. Whatever it was didn't look as though it made it to Young.

While Young had a sense of humor about the situation, it came on the same night Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had to be restrained by Philadelphia 76ers security after having popcorn dumped on him while leaving the court:

Westbrook told reporters, "In these arenas, you have got to start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."

It ultimately wasn't a great night for Young's Hawks either, as they fell 101-92 to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden and the series was tied at 1-1.

The loss didn't fall on Young's shoulders, though, as he scored a game-high 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting with seven assists and four three-pointers made. He also had a plus-5 rating when he was on the floor.

Atlanta didn't get the type of production it needed out of the likes of John Collins, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari, however, as they combined for just 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Young and the Hawks largely silenced the Knicks faithful in Game 1, but after New York bounced back with a Game 2 victory, the Knicks will follow the Hawks to Atlanta with momentum on their side.

As for Young, he'll likely be thrilled to play in front of some far more welcoming fans after seemingly narrowly avoiding a loogie at MSG.