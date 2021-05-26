X

    NFL Changes Rule Prohibiting Players from Blocking Below the Waist

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Patterson

    NFL owners approved a rule change Wednesday that expands the area where a 15-yard penalty for blocking below the waist can be called by officials.

    Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided the updated rule:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      BRADY VS. RODGERS ⛳️🚨

      Tom Brady & reigning PGA champ Phil Mickelson vs. Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau. Capital One’s The Match returns July 6th on TNT

      BRADY VS. RODGERS ⛳️🚨
      NFL logo
      NFL

      BRADY VS. RODGERS ⛳️🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Trolling the Packers 😂

      Tom Brady dunks on the Packers’ decision to kick a FG in NFC championship with this meme after Capital One’s The Match announcement

      Brady Trolling the Packers 😂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Trolling the Packers 😂

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers Would Still Be Contenders Without Rodgers

      @Gagnon breaks down how Green Bay can lose A-Rod and still win the NFC North 📲

      Packers Would Still Be Contenders Without Rodgers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Would Still Be Contenders Without Rodgers

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      LA Mayor Honoring Gurley

      Todd Gurley honored today for his effort ‘providing access to medical and mental health services’ in LA

      LA Mayor Honoring Gurley
      NFL logo
      NFL

      LA Mayor Honoring Gurley

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report