NFL Changes Rule Prohibiting Players from Blocking Below the Waist

NFL Changes Rule Prohibiting Players from Blocking Below the WaistMay 26, 2021
AP Photo/Matt Patterson
NFL owners approved a rule change Wednesday that expands the area where a 15-yard penalty for blocking below the waist can be called by officials.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided the updated rule:
