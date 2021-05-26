Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Autographed Rookie Card Expected to Auction for Record Price

Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Autographed Rookie Card Expected to Auction for Record PriceMay 26, 2021
If you happen to have $2-plus million sitting around your house, you have the opportunity to make history.
Lelands is auctioning off a 2000 Playoff Contenders Tom Brady rookie insert that's also autographed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
The card is labeled the Holy Grail of Brady's rookies because of its rarity, with only 100 ever printed. Goldin Auctions sold one for $1.7 million in April after Lelands fetched nearly $2.3 million earlier that month.
Lelands Auctions @Lelandsdotcom
$2,252,854 is now the most ever paid for a football card. Four decades of sports auctions and yet another world-record price in a Lelands Classic Auction. The tradition continues!<br>Visit us at https://t.co/rMNPRCRrok#tombrady #lelandsauctions #contenders #worldrecord #brady pic.twitter.com/99A3qtoQsM
The Playoff Contenders rookie currently on the market is expected to exceed the latter price tag to become the most expensive single football card in history. Beckett Grading Services gave the card a mint 9 rating, higher than the one Lelands previously auctioned off.
The auction will run through June 4, and the bidding has already surpassed $1.1 million.
