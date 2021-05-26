X

    Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Autographed Rookie Card Expected to Auction for Record Price

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2021

    Jamie Squire

    If you happen to have $2-plus million sitting around your house, you have the opportunity to make history.

    Lelands is auctioning off a 2000 Playoff Contenders Tom Brady rookie insert that's also autographed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

    The card is labeled the Holy Grail of Brady's rookies because of its rarity, with only 100 ever printed. Goldin Auctions sold one for $1.7 million in April after Lelands fetched nearly $2.3 million earlier that month.

    The Playoff Contenders rookie currently on the market is expected to exceed the latter price tag to become the most expensive single football card in history. Beckett Grading Services gave the card a mint 9 rating, higher than the one Lelands previously auctioned off.

    The auction will run through June 4, and the bidding has already surpassed $1.1 million.

