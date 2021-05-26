Antonio Brown's Bucs Contract Salary and Incentives Reportedly Revealed

AP Photo/Brett Duke, File

Details regarding wide receiver Antonio Brown's one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reported by ESPN's Field Yates on Wednesday.

Yates provided a rundown of Brown's contract on Twitter:

In addition to a $1.1 million base salary and $2 million signing bonus, Brown can make significantly more with incentives.

Among the reported incentives in Brown's deal are reaching 50 and 70 receptions, 600 and 800 receiving yards, and five and seven receiving touchdowns.

Brown will also reportedly net another $250,000 if he is active and receives 45 percent of the playing time in a Super Bowl win.

While Brown initially agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Bucs last month, it didn't become official until he passed his physical Tuesday, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Laine noted that Brown underwent a surgical procedure last week to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

It wasn't long ago that Brown was considered the best wideout in football, as he put together a potential Hall of Fame resume during his first nine NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From 2010 to 2018, Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

In 130 regular-season games for the Steelers, he recorded 886 receptions for 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns. That included six straight years with at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns from 2013 to 2018.

Brown and the Steelers had a falling-out late in the 2018 season, leading to him getting traded to the Raiders. Brown never played in a game for the Raiders, though, as he was released following a reported confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock.

After that, Brown signed with the New England Patriots, but he was released after only one game while facing sexual assault allegations from Britney Taylor, a former personal trainer who said Brown sexually assaulted her three times, including one instance of rape, from 2017 to 2018.

Shortly before his release, a woman told Robert Klemko for Sports Illustrated that she had received intimidating texts from the same number she had previously used to communicate with Brown. The messages were sent after the publication of sexual misconduct allegations the woman made about Brown in a previous interview with Klemko.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season for "multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy," and he signed with the Bucs once his suspension ended.

The 32-year-old veteran went on to appear in eight regular-season games for the Buccaneers, racking up 45 grabs for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

He also had eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the three playoff games he appeared in. That included a touchdown catch from quarterback Tom Brady in the Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs largely managed to carry over the same team from last season, including Brown, who will remain part of a stacked receiving corps that also includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and others.

Tampa has all the pieces needed to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and Brown could play a major role in that, much like he did last season.