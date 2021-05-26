Schefter: Davante Adams, Top Packers WRs Skipping OTAs Along with Aaron Rodgers

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Green Bay Packers' top five wide receivers—Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown—were not present at the team's offseason team activities Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The same went for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has reportedly told people within the organization that he does not wish to return to the team, per a Schefter report on April 29.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday that it would be ideal if everyone on the team showed up for OTAs, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“I think, as a coach, you always want as many guys that choose to show up here. I think there’s a lot of team chemistry, which is so important in winning and losing in this league and just learning how to play together, learning how to practice together, setting the standards for this football team. So certainly, yeah, you’d love to have everybody here.”

Schneidman also relayed that LaFleur has talked to each of the five no-show wideouts, and that "the idea of a coordinated effort to not report never came up."

Some of Green Bay's regular pass-catchers were in attendance, however, with tight ends Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis taking part, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Signal-caller Jordan Love, who the Packers selected No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL draft out of Utah State, was QB1 on Tuesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LaFleur spoke about what the wideouts' absences may mean for Love, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

"We're less concerned about maybe putting the perfect person in position, like we would in a game plan situation. It's more about being concerned we're putting Jordan in positions so he can continue to progress."

The Packers will take a day off from voluntary OTAs before returning to the field on Thursday.