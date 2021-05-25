Francisco Duarte, Quarantined Uruguay Soccer Player, Rescued From Hotel Fire

AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico. (Duarte pictured right.)

Firefighters rescued Rentistas midfielder Francisco Duarte from an 11th-floor fire at the Hotel de las Americas in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday, per the Associated Press.

According to the AP, Duarte hung from his balcony as firefighters raced to get to the 21-year-old, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to isolate in his hotel room.

Duarte said he lost his sense of smell due to COVID-19. He could not smell the smoke but realized he needed to escape a fire in his room when he saw flames.

Rentistas, which plays in the Uruguayan Primera Division, is in Buenos Aires to face Racing Club to close out Copa Libertadores group stage play.