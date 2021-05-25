Former WWE, WCW Star Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell Arrested on More Than 10 Charges

Photo credit: WWE.com

Former pro wrestling star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was arrested Saturday in Cobb County, Georgia, on multiple charges.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Cobb County jail records show that Bagwell was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor open container violation, four misdemeanor charges of hit and run, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor failing to yield when entering intersection, misdemeanor giving false name or address or birth date to law enforcement officer, three charges of following too closely, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor driving within a gore or median or emergency lane, misdemeanor duty upon striking a fixed object, misdemeanor driving on the wrong side of the roadway and misdemeanor license to be carried and exhibited on demand.

Bagwell, who is best known for his time in WCW as Buff Bagwell and a brief stint in WWE, was bonded out of jail at 9:15 p.m. ET on Saturday after getting booked at 2:05 p.m. ET that same day.

The 51-year-old Bagwell was involved in a car crash in August in Cobb County that resulted in him being treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

As part of the initial report regarding the crash, it was noted that investigators believed Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication.

Bagwell made his pro wrestling debut in 1990 and signed with WCW the following year, remaining with the company until it closed up shop in 2001 after WWE purchased it.

While Bagwell started off as a babyface in WCW, notably teaming with Scotty Riggs as one half of The American Males, his greatest success came as a heel and a member of the New World Order (nWo).

Bagwell joined the nWo in its infancy in 1996. remaining part of the stable until 1999, and ended his WCW tenure in a tag team with Lex Luger called Totally Buffed.

All told, Bagwell was a five-time tag team champion during his lengthy run in WCW, winning the titles with Riggs, 2 Cold Scorpio, The Patriot and Shane Douglas.

Bagwell tried to translate that success over to WWE, but he lasted only one match, facing Booker T for the WCW Championship on the July 2, 2001, episode of Raw before getting released.

He worked with various independent companies after departing WWE and made some appearances for TNA from 2002 to 2003 and again in 2006.

Bagwell has largely been out of the wrestling business for the past several years, and he is living in Woodstock, Georgia, which is near his birthplace of Marietta, Georgia.