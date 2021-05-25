X

    Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Set for WWE Raw Women's Title Match at Hell in a Cell

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2021

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    Charlotte Flair will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Raw women's title at Hell in a Cell on June 20. 

    This will be their first singles clash since Flair beat Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

    Flair had an opportunity to win the gold at WrestleMania Backlash but was unsuccessful in a Triple Threat match that included Asuka.

    It's unclear whether Ripley and Flair will be crossing paths in a Hell in a Cell match since not every entry on the pay-per-view card unfolds inside the unforgiving steel cage.

    If that proves to be the case, Flair would have an edge in experience. The Queen competed in the first women's HIAC bout, defeating Sasha Banks for the Raw championship in 2016.

    Ripley did, however, wrestle twice in WarGames during her NXT run, so the 24-year-old will be somewhat familiar with the physicality that would be required.

    In general, Flair has been building up to this moment ever since she was left off WrestleMania 37 entirely. The 12-time world champion made it clear the night after the PPV she would be overlooked no longer.

    Flair has already bested Ripley once, and she probably won't hesitate to let the champion know that over the coming weeks.

    With Becky Lynch and her inevitable return casting a large shadow over the Raw women's division, whoever walks out of Hell in a Cell as the winner may not have much time before another big challenge looms on the horizon.

