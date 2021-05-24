Mets' Jordan Yamamoto Calls Out Fans for Harassing Wife Madison on Social Media

Eric Espada/Getty Images

New York Mets starter Jordan Yamamoto didn't have a great outing in his first start of the year Sunday, and after he left the outing, he had to deal with another issue—fans harassing his wife on social media.

Yamamoto took to Twitter on Monday to share a message to fans, who were blaming Madison Yamamoto for his poor start after she flew to Miami to surprise him at the game.

"I understand as a professional athlete, [harassment] comes with the territory," he wrote. "But our family and spouses did not sign up for that. They don't deserve that! No one deserves that."

Yamamoto, who has appeared in one other game for the Mets this season, lasted four innings in Sunday's 5-1 loss. All five of the Marlins' runs came in the second inning, with four of them credited to Yamamoto.

The 25-year-old, who was recalled from the team's Triple-A affiliate on Saturday, was pulled from the game due to right shoulder soreness.

Madison Yamamoto addressed the hate she was receiving on Sunday and said she would fly to Miami again "in a heartbeat":

Yamamoto, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers out of high school in 2014, made his MLB debut for Miami in 2019. He appeared in 19 games for the franchise across two seasons before he was dealt to the Mets in exchange for Federico Polanco.

He has a 6.75 ERA through his two appearances this season, having earned the win in a May 5 defeat of the St. Louis Cardinals. He allowed one run in 2.2 innings.

Through three games in Triple-A ball this season, he has a 3.72 ERA.