Dolphins Rumors: Melvin Ingram Visits Miami; Made NFL Pro Bowl 3x with Chargers

The Miami Dolphins reportedly hosted free-agent pass-rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit Monday, according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career with the Chargers since being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. He earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2017-19.

In 2020, Ingram was limited by a knee injury that cost him nine games and led to two different trips to the injured reserve.

Though the veteran was held without a sack last season, he has 49 in his career, including 43 from 2015-19. He has proved he can be an impactful player defensively if he can return to full strength.

The South Carolina product could be a useful addition for Miami, which is looking to improve upon last season's 10-6 record with a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest points in the NFL.

Adding an experience pass-rusher would go a long way after losing Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy to free agency. Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel will return while the team drafted Jaelan Phillips in the first round, but depth could be a major concern on the front seven heading into 2021.

Having athleticism on the perimeter will also be important when facing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice a year.

Ingram previously visited the Kansas City Chiefs in March, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, although he didn't end up with a deal.