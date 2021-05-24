NFL to Review Eugene Chung Saying He Was Told He Wasn't the 'Right Minority' for Job

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is reviewing the allegations made by former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung, who said he was told in an interview with an NFL team this offseason that he was "not the right minority we’re looking for," per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released the following statement on Monday:

"We will review the matter. That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

