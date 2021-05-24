Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers QB Did Not Attend OTAs amid Trade Buzz

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Aaron Rodgers did not report for the Green Bay Packers organized team activities on Monday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Monday was the start of Phase 3, which will last for four weeks. Rodgers also didn't report for Phase 1 (which was held virtually) or Phase 2 (in-person workouts last week).

The offseason program, minus the minicamp (from June 8 to June 10) is non-mandatory, so Rodgers won't be facing any fines. Per Demovsky, however, he's already missed enough time to cost himself the $500,000 offseason workout bonus.

It's been the primary storyline of the NFL offseason that Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded. As Demovsky noted, the quarterback's absence on Monday is the latest indication "that nothing has changed in the standoff between the Packers and Rodgers, who has told some in the organization that he does want to play here again after spending the first 16 years of his NFL career in Green Bay."

The Packers, meanwhile, have maintained that they have no plans to trade the superstar quarterback and reigning MVP.

"I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in May. "We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that, and we'll continue to work at it each and every day."

It seems unlikely the Packers will trade Rodgers, given that the team has reached the NFC Championship Game in two consecutive years. The team would turn to the unproven Jordan Love or veteran Blake Bortles in such a situation, which would be substantial downgrades.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That leads to a number of questions: Will Rodgers hold out of training camp or even regular-season games? How long will he continue his standoff with the Packers? Will the team relent and consider a trade for the right price?

The answers to those questions will have major ramifications for the power balance in the NFL this upcoming season.