NCAA Softball Tournament 2021: Super Regionals Bracket and Schedule Info

What began with 64 teams is now down to 16 (almost).

The super regionals for the 2021 NCAA softball tournament are nearly set with the results of Sunday's play. The top four overall seeds (Oklahoma, UCLA, Alabama and Florida) all remain alive with the tourney set to pick back up Thursday.

The next round isn't cemented just yet. Michigan and Washington remain locked in an elimination contest, while Oregon is due to play to Texas.

The updated bracket is available on NCAA.com. Here's how the super regionals are shaping up.

Super-Regional Matchups

Norman: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Michigan/Washington (Game 1, Friday at 3 p.m. ET)

Columbia: No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison (Game 1, Friday at 9 p.m. ET)

Stillwater: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Texas/Oregon (Game 1, Friday at 5 p.m. ET)

Gainesville: No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia (Game 1, Friday at 5 p.m. ET)

Tuscaloosa: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky (Game 1, Friday at 1 p.m. ET)

Fayetteville: No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona (Game 1, Friday at 7 p.m. ET)

Baton Rouge: No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State (Game 1, Thursday at 7 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles: No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech (Game 1, Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET)

Showing their frustration with their place in the bracket, Washington players walked out of the room during their selection show viewing party upon learning the Huskies received the No. 16 overall seed.

Part of the frustration likely stemmed from the fact a super-regional matchup with Oklahoma loomed. The Sooners and Huskies sit first and sixth in the most recent USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll, so they should arguably be crossing paths in the Women's College World Series and not the super regionals.

Oklahoma was runner-up to UCLA in 2019, and the Sooners are clearly focused on bettering that outcome this summer. They hammered Morgan State 19-0 in their first game of the tournament and then walloped Wichita State 24-7 in Game 1 of the regional finals.

Whoever wins between Michigan and Washington may not be sticking around much longer.

The SEC celebrated three national champions between 2012 and 2015, but the conference hasn't tasted success in the College World Series since the second of Florida's back-to-back titles. That drought might be coming to an end. The Gators along with Missouri and Alabama didn't allow a single run during the regional phase.

Ole Miss won't be joining its SEC rivals in the super regionals after melting down Sunday.

The Rebels led No. 11 Arizona 6-0 entering the fourth inning. The Wildcats clawed their way back with three runs in the fourth before exploding for eight in the fifth. Jessie Harper, Dejah Mulipola and Carlie Scupin each had three hits to power the comeback.

Still, it has been a good tournament for the SEC, which is guaranteed two of the eight WCWS bids.

Based on how Oklahoma has run roughshod over the competition, a fifth championship for the Sooners is nonetheless looking more and more likely.