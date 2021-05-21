Video: Jaguars' Call to Trevor Lawrence Went to Voicemail 3 Times at 2021 NFL Draft

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Jacksonville Jaguars' draft-day calls to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went to voicemail three times before Jags head coach Urban Meyer connected with him on the fourth try.

The moment was revealed in the latest episode of Jacksonville's The Hunt miniseries, which covers the team's draft and free-agency processes. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman provided the clip:

The entire episode can be found here:

The video also cleared up why there was such a long pause to start the draft, with the Jaguars waiting until near the end of their 10-minute time frame to turn in the pick, despite the fact that the team had long known Lawrence would be the selection.

Turns out the NFL asked the Jags to wait at least seven minutes before moving forward.

It's unclear why the phone call went to voicemail. As seen in the video, Lawrence was clearly ready and prepared to answer his cell, which was right next to him on the couch armrest.

Regardless, the Jaguars probably would have walked the 375 miles from Jacksonville to Seneca, South Carolina, to tell him the news if needed. Lawrence held his draft party alongside family and friends in his hometown.

The 2018 national champion was the clear-cut No. 1 overall prospect in this year's draft, and the Jaguars, who are coming off a 1-15 season, need a franchise signal-caller to pull them out of the AFC South basement.

They have one in Lawrence, who will look to immediately turn the team's fortunes around.