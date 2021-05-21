Tim Tebow's Career Earnings after Reported Jaguars' 1-Year $920K Contract

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

Tim Tebow signed a one-year, $920,000 contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Per Rapoport, there is no guaranteed money in Tebow's deal, which also includes an injury split.

The former NFL quarterback, who has not played in a regular-season game since 2012, will be attempting to make the team as a tight end.

Tebow may be on a veteran minimum contract, but the quarterback has made well over $10 million from his professional sports contracts, not including any other career earnings for endorsements, his time as an ESPN college football analyst and any other opportunities.

Tebow cashed in with the Denver Broncos, who selected the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time NCAA champion 25th overall in the 2010 NFL draft. Per ESPN, Tebow inked a five-year, $11.25 million contract ($8.7 million guaranteed). At the time, the contract had a max value of $33 million with bonuses and incentives, although that figure was never realized.

Tebow only played in Denver for two years before the Broncos traded him to the New York Jets. Gang Green reportedly agreed to pay Tebow a $2.53 million salary advance as part of the parameters of the trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets released Tebow after the season. He landed on the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles' practice squads in 2013 and 2015, respectively, but did not make the final roster.

Tebow soon tried his hand at professional baseball, playing in the New York Mets' minor league system from 2017-19. The Mets gave him a $100,000 signing bonus when he landed with the team.

Now Tebow will be looking to make an improbable NFL comeback, switching positions nine years after last stepping foot on the field. The 34-year-old is reuniting with ex-Florida and current Jags head coach Urban Meyer.