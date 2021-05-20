LeBron, Lakers Favored vs. CP3, Suns; 1st Time in 30 Years 7 Seed Favored over 2 Seed

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Los Angeles Lakers barely squeaked by their play-in matchup against the Golden State Warriors, but that isn't deterring oddsmakers from favoring them over the Phoenix Suns in Round 1.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lakers listed at -150 favorites over the Suns (bet $150 to win $100), marking the first time in 30 years that a No. 7 or No. 8 seed has been favored in a playoff series.

Some sportsbooks lean even heavier in the defending champs' direction, with William Hill's opening odds putting the Lakers as a heavy -300 favorite.

