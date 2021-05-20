Adrian Colbert Signs Contract with Patriots After 1 Season with Giants

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Free-agent safety Adrian Colbert has agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Rosenhaus has now had seven clients sign with the Pats this offseason.

Colbert, 27, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He recorded 13 tackles in six games played, spending much of the campaign on injured reserve. The Miami product has struggled with injuries much of his NFL career; he's played no more than seven games in a season since 2017.

Colbert, who was a seventh-round pick in 2017, played his first two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before spending the 2019 campaign with the Miami Dolphins.