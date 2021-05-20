X

    Adrian Colbert Signs Contract with Patriots After 1 Season with Giants

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021
    Alerted 28m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Free-agent safety Adrian Colbert has agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots.

    Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the signing to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Rosenhaus has now had seven clients sign with the Pats this offseason.

    Colbert, 27, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He recorded 13 tackles in six games played, spending much of the campaign on injured reserve. The Miami product has struggled with injuries much of his NFL career; he's played no more than seven games in a season since 2017.

    Colbert, who was a seventh-round pick in 2017, played his first two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before spending the 2019 campaign with the Miami Dolphins.

    Related

      Pats Signing S Adrian Colbert

      Veteran safety has played in 33 games in four years

      Pats Signing S Adrian Colbert
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Pats Signing S Adrian Colbert

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons Want to Trade Julio

      Ravens, 49ers, Patriots, Colts, Chargers and Titans could be in the market for the All-Pro WR (The Athletic)

      Falcons Want to Trade Julio
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Falcons Want to Trade Julio

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Mac Jones is ‘a real first-round pick’ for Patriots: Julian Edelman details what rookie needs to do to succeed in New England

      Mac Jones is ‘a real first-round pick’ for Patriots: Julian Edelman details what rookie needs to do to succeed in New England
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Mac Jones is ‘a real first-round pick’ for Patriots: Julian Edelman details what rookie needs to do to succeed in New England

      masslive
      via masslive

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️

      Derrick Henry responds to our tweet asking which team would be the most dangerous with Jones: 'TITAN TF UP ⚔'

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report