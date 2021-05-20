Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Thibodeaux, Stingley Jr. and Rattler Top Rankings

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Fresh off the 2021 NFL draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is already looking ahead to next year's class.

In his first ranking of the top 25 prospects eligible for the 2022 draft, Kiper has Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler as the three-best players.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.