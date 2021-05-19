Nationals Player Tested Positive for COVID-19, Per Manager Dave Martinez

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals will be without two players for the immediate future after manager Dave Martinez announced one player tested positive for COVID-19, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

The player who tested positive was vaccinated and is asymptomatic, while the other player is in quarantine following contact tracing.

Washington is scheduled to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game set at Wrigley Field.

"The vaccination did work," Martinez told reporters. "He's not sick. He feels fine."

Having players vaccinated can provide a competitive advantage for teams, in addition to the health and safety benefits.

Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News noted Major League Baseball allows vaccinated players who test positive to return earlier than the 10 days designated by the COVID-19 injury list if the player is asymptomatic and tests negative twice.

The positive test for the Nationals comes as the New York Yankees also deal with some breakthrough cases.

On Sunday, ESPN noted a staff member became the ninth person of the Yankees' traveling party to test positive. Shortstop Gleyber Torres was one of those who did and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

As for Washington, it is off to a disappointing start to the season at 16-22.

It's in last place in the National League East and just 4-10 in the last 14 games.