Patrick Mahomes Posts Michael Scott GIF in Response to Cryptocurrency Market Dip

Hopefully Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes didn't agree to have a portion of his 10-year, $450 million extension paid out in Bitcoin.

Mahomes reacted Wednesday morning on Twitter as the cryptocurrency market was trending in the wrong direction:

Some NFL players have gone above and beyond to embrace cryptocurrencies.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in December that veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung worked out a deal to receive half of his $13 million salary in Bitcoin. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, all of Sean Culkin's $920,000 salary will be converted to Bitcoin as well if the tight end makes the Chiefs roster.

Mahomes recently dipped his toe into the water by launching a non-fungible token art gallery. It doesn't appear the 2018 MVP has tied his potential earnings to the health of the crypto market, though.

Nobody wants to see Mahomes posting another reference to Michael Scott. You know the one.