    Roger Federer Upset by Pablo Andujar in 2nd Round of 2021 Gonet Geneva Open

    Adam WellsMay 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File

    Roger Federer's final tuneup for the 2021 French Open ended abruptly when he was upset in the second round of the Gonet Geneva Open on Tuesday. 

    Playing in just his second tournament of the year, Federer lost 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 to Pablo Andujar. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

