Canelo Alvarez, Fernanda Gomez Get Married 1 Week After Billy Joe Saunders Fight

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Canelo Alvarez and longtime girlfriend Fernanda Gomez were married over the weekend.

The World Boxing Organization posted a photo from the ceremony and congratulated the couple.

"The WBO Family wishes lots of love and happiness to the recently married couple, Unified WBO Super Middleweight Champion Saúl 'Canelo' Alvarez and Fernanda Gomez," the WBO said on Instagram.

Alvarez's wedding came a week after he earned a TKO victory over Billy Joe Saunders. The super middleweight champion and Gomez have been dating since 2016 and have a daughter, Maria, who was born in 2017.