Dan Campbell Says He Would Give Up an Arm for a Lions Super Bowl Title

Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is ready to risk just about anything for a Super Bowl title.

In an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the incoming first-year head coach said he would give up an arm if it meant bringing a championship to Detroit (at the 1:20 mark).

Campbell also said he wants to have a live lion with him as a pet at the team facility.

There's certainly some interesting tactics at play here for Campbell, a former Lions tight end who is in his first stint as full-time head coach after serving as an assistant on the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins staffs.