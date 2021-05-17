Dan Campbell Says He Would Give Up an Arm for a Lions Super Bowl Title

Dan Campbell Says He Would Give Up an Arm for a Lions Super Bowl TitleMay 18, 2021
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is ready to risk just about anything for a Super Bowl title.
In an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the incoming first-year head coach said he would give up an arm if it meant bringing a championship to Detroit (at the 1:20 mark).
Campbell also said he wants to have a live lion with him as a pet at the team facility.
There's certainly some interesting tactics at play here for Campbell, a former Lions tight end who is in his first stint as full-time head coach after serving as an assistant on the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins staffs.
