X

    Dan Campbell Says He Would Give Up an Arm for a Lions Super Bowl Title

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 18, 2021

    Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is ready to risk just about anything for a Super Bowl title. 

    In an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the incoming first-year head coach said he would give up an arm if it meant bringing a championship to Detroit (at the 1:20 mark). 

    Campbell also said he wants to have a live lion with him as a pet at the team facility. 

    There's certainly some interesting tactics at play here for Campbell, a former Lions tight end who is in his first stint as full-time head coach after serving as an assistant on the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins staffs. 

