Hall of Fame Announcer Marv Albert to Retire After 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Hall of Fame play-by-play voice Marv Albert plans to retire from broadcasting after announcing the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals on TNT, he announced Monday.

“My 55 years of broadcasting the NBA has just flown by, and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many wonderful and talented people," Albert said. "Now, I’ll have the opportunity to hone my gardening skills and work on my ballroom dancing.”

Albert, 79, is perhaps the most iconic voice in NBA broadcasting history. He has been on national television calling NBA games in nearly every season since 1990, beginning with the NBA on NBC before transitioning to Turner Sports after NBC lost broadcast rights to the NBA in 2002.

