    Blazers Win 42 Games After Fan Tweeted Damian Lillard About Losing His House

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2021
    Never a doubt.

    Well, maybe there was when the Portland Trail Blazers fell to 32-28 on April 25 with a fifth straight loss, but Damian Lillard helped lead his team to 42 wins on the season. That is particularly notable for one fan who tweeted at the six-time All-Star on April 18 that they needed the team to win 42 games to save their house:

    Fortunately for that fan, Portland finished the season with a 10-2 stretch and clinched 42 wins on the season with Sunday's 132-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Now, Lillard wants to see the end result for the fan:

    More importantly for the Trail Blazers, they avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament with the win and can now turn their attention toward a potential deep playoff run as a dangerous opponent for the higher seeds.

    With Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic and Norman Powell, Portland has the firepower to hang with any team.

    And it had enough firepower to get to 42 wins.

