Cowboys CB Nahshon Wright Contacted Richard Sherman About Comment Following NFL Draft

After calling himself a "more athletic and agile Richard Sherman" after the NFL draft, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright reached out to Sherman personally.

"After I said it, I’d kind of seen what people perceived it as," Wright said Saturday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "I wanted to reach out to him personally and kind of clear it up and just tell him that I actually modeled myself after him. I emulate my game after him."

Wright contacted Sherman through a direct message on Instagram, clearing the air in case there was any confusion.

"It was just genuine confidence in myself and looking up to someone like that," he said.

A third-round pick out of Oregon State, Wright shares some resemblance in size to Sherman. The 6'4", 183-pound cornerback can match up with bigger wideouts just like Sherman (6'3", 195 lbs.) has throughout his career.

The two Pac-12 products have also shown a knack for turnovers, with Wright totaling five interceptions in just 16 college games.

Wright will now be coached by Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had the same role with the Seahawks between 2013 and 2014, when Sherman was named first-team All-Pro both seasons.

Despite the similarities, Wright has a long way to go before declaring himself a better version of a likely Hall of Famer.