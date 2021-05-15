Report: Ben Wallace to Be Inducted into 2021 Hall of Fame; Won NBA Title with Pistons

Allen Einstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, will reportedly be selected to the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class Sunday.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported the news Saturday on the impending enshrinement of Wallace, who also played for the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers during a 16-year career that ended in 2012. He won an NBA title with the Pistons in 2004.

Wallace went undrafted out of Virginia Union, a Division II program, in 1996 and played a minor role across 34 appearances with Washington as a rookie.

The Alabama native started to showcase his defensive prowess over the next three years as a member of the Wizards and Magic, but it wasn't until he joined the Pistons in 2000 that he took off.

Wallace never averaged 10 points in a single season, but his impact in every other facet of the game is what reportedly landed him in the Hall of Fame. He averaged 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 655 regular-season games across nine years with Detroit.

Along with the Defensive Player of the Year honors and 2004 championship, Wallace piled up accolades that included five All-Defensive first-team selections and four All-Star appearances. He led the NBA in rebounding twice and blocks once.

Wallace left Detroit in 2006 to make brief stops with Chicago and Cleveland, but he returned to the Pistons in 2009 for three seasons to finish his career. The franchise retired his No. 3 jersey in 2016.

"Where I came from and some of the trial and tribulations I went through, I wouldn't change it for the world. Y'all motivated me on nights when I didn't have anything left," Wallace told Pistons fans at the jersey retirement ceremony.

The 6'9'', 240-pound center also credited his seven older brothers for his unusual style of high-end NBA success: "I was always told, 'You have to get loose balls and rebound or try to get a steal because we're not going to pass the ball.'"

Now 46, Wallace owns a minority stake in the G League's Grand Rapids Drive and is the team's president of basketball operations. He'll oversee a rebrand before the 2021-22 season as they shift their affiliation from the Pistons to the Denver Nuggets.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be announced Sunday in Springfield, Massachusetts. The 2020 class will hold its delayed enshrinement ceremony Saturday.