Bobby McCain Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Washington After Dolphins Release

Free-agent defensive back Bobby McCain has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team.

McCain's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, relayed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, McCain had recently visited the team.

McCain played his first six NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who released the team captain on May 6.

The ex-Memphis Tiger, who has played cornerback and safety during his Dolphin tenure, amassed 46 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in 2020.

In 2020, the 28-year-old played in all 16 games, starting 15 for a team that allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith provided a take on McCain's play over the last few years, which included a position change from cornerback to safety:

And JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington relayed what it may mean for the Washington Football Team secondary:

As for the Dolphins, releasing McCain amounted to a cost-cutting move, with Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reporting that Miami saved $5.6 million against the salary cap.

The Dolphins selected McCain in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played all 48 games over his first three seasons, starting 19. McCain then became a full-time starter for the 2018 season.

In 87 career games, McCain has seven interceptions, 30 pass breakups, four sacks and 254 combined tackles.