X

    Bobby McCain Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Washington After Dolphins Release

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    Free-agent defensive back Bobby McCain has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team.

    McCain's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, relayed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, McCain had recently visited the team.

    McCain played his first six NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, who released the team captain on May 6.

    The ex-Memphis Tiger, who has played cornerback and safety during his Dolphin tenure, amassed 46 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in 2020.

    In 2020, the 28-year-old played in all 16 games, starting 15 for a team that allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the NFL.

    Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith provided a take on McCain's play over the last few years, which included a position change from cornerback to safety:

    And JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington relayed what it may mean for the Washington Football Team secondary:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As for the Dolphins, releasing McCain amounted to a cost-cutting move, with Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reporting that Miami saved $5.6 million against the salary cap.

    The Dolphins selected McCain in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played all 48 games over his first three seasons, starting 19. McCain then became a full-time starter for the 2018 season.

    In 87 career games, McCain has seven interceptions, 30 pass breakups, four sacks and 254 combined tackles.

    Related

      Washington Signs Bobby McCain

      WFT agree to one-year deal with former Dolphins safety

      Washington Signs Bobby McCain
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Washington Signs Bobby McCain

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 NFL draft: Numbers for all of Washington's draft picks

      2021 NFL draft: Numbers for all of Washington's draft picks
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      2021 NFL draft: Numbers for all of Washington's draft picks

      Bryan Manning
      via Washington Wire

      NFL Allows Some to Go Maskless

      League's new guidance says fully vaccinated staff and players do not have to wear masks

      NFL Allows Some to Go Maskless
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Allows Some to Go Maskless

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      LaFleur: GB Wants Rodgers Back

      'We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we'll continue to work at it each and every day'

      LaFleur: GB Wants Rodgers Back
      NFL logo
      NFL

      LaFleur: GB Wants Rodgers Back

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report