    Schefter: Former 1st-Round Pick Mike Hughes Traded from Vikings to Chiefs

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2021
    The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly acquired cornerback Mike Hughes in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    ESPN's Field Yates reported the Chiefs will receive Hughes and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

    Hughes was a first-round pick in the 2018 draft but has struggled to stay on the field for the Vikings, appearing in just 24 games over three seasons in the NFL. A neck injury limited him to just four games in 2020 before he went on injured reserve.

