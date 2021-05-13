Gleyber Torres Becomes 8th Member of Yankees to Test Positive for COVID-19

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Shortstop Gleyber Torres is the latest member of the New York Yankees to test positive for COVID-19.

"Torres is the eighth Yankees player, coach or traveling staff member to test positive this week," the team said, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. "All of the positives are breakthrough positives, occurring with individuals who were fully vaccinated."

Torres last played in Tuesday's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic shared the Yankees' full statement, which revealed the shortstop previously had COVID-19 during the offseason. The statement also listed pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and four members of the traveling staff as the others who tested positive and are in quarantine.

New York recalled Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, with Torres going to the COVID-19 injured list.

Adler noted Torres can return when he is cleared since the COVID-19 injured list does not have a minimum number of days like the one for traditional injuries.

Torres is a two-time All-Star who has helped anchor the Yankees lineup in the past, but he has struggled in the early going this season. He is slashing .234/.326/.298 with one home run and 10 RBI through 33 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The numbers are a far cry from when he drilled 38 home runs with 90 RBI during the last full campaign in 2019.

New York is tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for second place in the American League East and one game behind the Boston Red Sox in the division.