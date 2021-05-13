X

    Gleyber Torres Becomes 8th Member of Yankees to Test Positive for COVID-19

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2021
    Alerted 7m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Terrance Williams

    Shortstop Gleyber Torres is the latest member of the New York Yankees to test positive for COVID-19.

    "Torres is the eighth Yankees player, coach or traveling staff member to test positive this week," the team said, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. "All of the positives are breakthrough positives, occurring with individuals who were fully vaccinated."

    Torres last played in Tuesday's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

    Lindsey Adler of The Athletic shared the Yankees' full statement, which revealed the shortstop previously had COVID-19 during the offseason. The statement also listed pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and four members of the traveling staff as the others who tested positive and are in quarantine.

    New York recalled Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, with Torres going to the COVID-19 injured list.

    Adler noted Torres can return when he is cleared since the COVID-19 injured list does not have a minimum number of days like the one for traditional injuries.

    Torres is a two-time All-Star who has helped anchor the Yankees lineup in the past, but he has struggled in the early going this season. He is slashing .234/.326/.298 with one home run and 10 RBI through 33 games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The numbers are a far cry from when he drilled 38 home runs with 90 RBI during the last full campaign in 2019.

    New York is tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for second place in the American League East and one game behind the Boston Red Sox in the division.

    Related

      CDC eyes Yankees’ COVID-19 outbreak as Gleyber Torres tests positive

      CDC eyes Yankees’ COVID-19 outbreak as Gleyber Torres tests positive
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      CDC eyes Yankees’ COVID-19 outbreak as Gleyber Torres tests positive

      nj
      via nj

      Mock drafts attempt to zero in on the Yankees intentions

      Mock drafts attempt to zero in on the Yankees intentions
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Mock drafts attempt to zero in on the Yankees intentions

      Dan Kelly
      via Pinstripe Alley

      Tampa Bay Rays announce Thursday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

      Tampa Bay Rays announce Thursday night lineup vs. New York Yankees
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Tampa Bay Rays announce Thursday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

      North Jersey Media Group
      via North Jersey Media Group

      MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, tumbles in latest ranking of top prospects

      MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, tumbles in latest ranking of top prospects
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      MLB Draft 2021: N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, tumbles in latest ranking of top prospects

      nj
      via nj