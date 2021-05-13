X

    Anthony Davis, Goon Squad Featured in Latest 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Posters

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    After two years playing alongside Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James will have to face his teammate this summer...at least a version of him.

    The latest posters for "Space Jam: A New Legacy" showed Davis as The Brow leading the Goon Squad:

    The rest of the five-man squad features fellow basketball stars Klay Thompson as Wet-Fire, Damian Lillard as Chronos, Nneka Ogwumike as Arachnneka and Diana Taurasi as White Mamba.

    As shown in the initial trailer, LeBron has to team up with the Tune Squad to beat these opponents in order to get his son back:

    Beating Davis on the court is usually difficult enough, but adding what appears to be eagle wings likely makes the eight-time All-Star an even tougher opponent.

    Fans should still probably expect James to find a way to pull out the win, just like Michael Jordan did in the 1996 original film.

