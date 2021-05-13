Bayley Comments on Rumors of Becky Lynch Returning at WWE WrestleMania 37

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bayley addressed rumors Wednesday that Becky Lynch was supposed to return and confront her at WrestleMania 37 last month.

In an interview with Danny Hart of SportsKeeda, Bayley said: "I think it's just wishful thinking, and I think it's just people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt kicked, I guess. But that's not gonna happen because she didn't come back, suckers!"

Prior to WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Sanchez Taylor of WrestleTalk) reported that Lynch would "likely" return during a Bayley talk show segment by arriving in a "big truck."

Since Bayley didn't have a match at WrestleMania, her role was to claim she was the host of the event, even though that honor belonged to Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil.

Bayley cut a promo on the stage on Night 2 of WrestleMania, only to be interrupted by the Bella Twins, who were newly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Bayley received her comeuppance when Nikki and Brie knocked her down and sent her rolling down the stage.

The 34-year-old Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since the May 11, 2020, episode of Raw when she surrendered the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka and announced she was pregnant.

In December, Lynch gave birth to her daughter Roux, her first child with fiance and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Prior to her pregnancy, Lynch was the unquestioned face of the WWE women's division, as she headlined WrestleMania 35 along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair and held the Raw Women's title for over a year.

During Lynch's absence, Bayley emerged as the talk of the women's division along with Sasha Banks. Bayley held the SmackDown Women's Championship for over a year and established herself as the premier heel in the women's division.

In her interview with Hart, Bayley discussed her desire to face Lynch at some point:

“Yeah, I mean, I'm sure it'll happen sometime. We both have some time left here, and we both still have a lot of things we want to do. I'm sure she has a list of things she wants to do, and the last time I think we were in the ring together may have been when I beat her up with a chair, maybe a few times after that, but I'm sure she's ready to get her hands on me, and I'll be ready because I've been doing a lot since she's been gone. This is consistent Bayley right here. No time off for me. I've been making moves, Becky Lynch!"

When Becky does return, Bayley would make plenty of sense as an opponent, but with the women's division being as stacked as it is, there are likely many opponents on The Man's wish list.

Banks, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Asuka are just a few of the others who would be sensible dance partners, but none of them are as established as villains as Bayley.

For now, Bayley will focus on her next big match, a SmackDown Women's title bout against Belair at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

