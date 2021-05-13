X

    Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Passes Omar Vizquel for Most Hits by Venezuelan-Born Player

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

    No Venezuelan-born player has more hits than Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera.

    Cabrera entered Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals one hit behind Omar Vizquel for the distinction and wasted little time surpassing the former shortstop. He moved into 43rd on the all-time list and first for Venezuelan-born players with an RBI single in the fifth.

    His 2,878th career hit was his second RBI single of the game.

    Vizquel played from 1989 until 2012 for the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. He was a three-time All-Star who racked up nearly 3,000 hits but was better known for his glove than his bat as an 11-time Gold Glover.

    Cabrera, by contrast, has always been known for his offense.

    He has been in the league since 2003, playing for the Florida Marlins and Tigers. His impressive resume includes two MVPs, a triple crown, 11 All-Star selections, seven Silver Sluggers and four batting titles.

    He is also 30th on the all-time list with 489 home runs and now has another accomplishment.

