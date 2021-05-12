7 Yankees Staff Members Have Tested Positive for COVID-19, Aaron Boone Says

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Seven members of the New York Yankees staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday that six of the people in question are asymptomatic. He also confirmed Gleyber Torres will be out of the lineup Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as a precautionary measure.

It appears the Yankees will continue to carry on with business as usual, rolling out their lineup for Wednesday night:

ESPN's Marly Rivera reported Tuesday that at least five Yankees coaches had tested positive. The team went ahead with Tuesday night's game against the Rays, winning 3-1.

In April, the Yankees were one of four teams that had met MLB's threshold of 85 percent full vaccination within their group of Tier 1 individuals, which allows a team to relax some COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A Yankees spokesperson confirmed third-base coach Phil Nevin and first-base coach Reggie Willits were among the positive cases and that both coaches had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're doing all we can to stay healthy," Boone told reporters Tuesday. "A little bit of a skeleton staff but nothing we can't handle."

Boone went on to say after Tuesday's game the Yankees were receiving guidance on the situation from their own team doctors and personnel from MLB. He remained confident that Wednesday's action would go on as scheduled.