Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers Placed on IL by Padres Due to Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The San Diego Padres moved outfielder Wil Myers and infielder Eric Hosmer to the injured list because of the league's health and safety protocols, they announced Wednesday.

Brian O'Grady and Nick Ramirez were called up from the team's Triple-A affiliate, and Patrick Kivlehan was added to the major league roster.

Myers and Hosmer were taken out of Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies and are the latest Padres to be sidelined by the health and safety protocols. Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were moved to the injured list Tuesday before the game.

Tatis and Myers have tested positive for COVID-19, while the other players are going through protocols for contact tracing, manager Jayce Tingler told reporters.

The league's protocols dictate that players with a positive test must isolate for at least 10 days, while close contacts will quarantine for seven days and must test negative for the virus after the fifth day.

"You’re not going to replace them, but what we are going to do is we’re going to show up, we’re going to compete,” Tingler said. “Nobody’s going to carry that load. It’s going to take a group of guys chipping in, working together."

Hosmer replied to the announcement:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

San Diego, which is in second place in the NL West at 20-16, will finish the series with the Rockies in a doubleheader on Wednesday.