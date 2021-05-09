Canelo Alvarez: Billy Joe Saunders Fight Easier Than Expected After TKO Win

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Canelo Alvarez didn't think much of Billy Joe Saunders after an eighth-round TKO victory Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"It was not as difficult as I expected," Alvarez said of the fight, per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

The 30-year-old caused significant damage to his opponent's eye during the fight, leading to a technical knockout before the start of the ninth round:

"I think I broke his face," Alvarez said afterward.

Saunders came in unbeaten in 30 professional fights while holding the WBO super-middleweight title. Alvarez had little issue in the unification fight, landing 53 percent of his power punches compared to 26 percent from Saunders, per CompuBox (via Ben Baby of ESPN).

Canelo is now just a win over IBF champion Caleb Plant away from holding all four major belts in the 168-pound division.