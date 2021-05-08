Nick Castellanos Jokes Wade Miley Needs to Get Permanent Hulk Tattoo After No-Hitter

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Wade Miley sported a temporary Incredible Hulk tattoo given to him by his son for his no-hitter Friday.

Teammate Nick Castellanos thinks he needs to make it permanent.

"Well now he's got to get it for real—you know. Obviously," Castellanos told reporters. "That's the easy answer is you got a fake one, you threw a no-no. Now you make it for real."

Miley struck out eight and walked just one on his way to earning his first career no-hitter against Cleveland. Speaking after the game, Miley said his four-year-old son, Jeb, gave him the Hulk tattoo on his forearm before the Reds made the trip to Cleveland.

While he said the tattoo was good luck, Miley admitted his fear of needles may keep him from making things permanent:

"I don't know. I'm so scared of needles right now, I don't even want to think about this tattoo. I'm gonna try to get my wife to order as many Hulk tattoos as she can. Maybe I'll just slap on them before every start—let (Jeb) do it. He actually put this on and everything. He had to have it right here. I put it on my shoulder so I could hide it. He had to have it on my forearm. And that's what we went with. He loves the Avengers and stuff like that so I'm rocking it. ... I've got no muscles at all. I'm shriveled up. But maybe this gave me some strength, I don't know. It was fun."

Miley is in the midst of a career-best season, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.00 ERA and 0.75 WHIP through his first six starts.