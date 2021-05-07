Ex-Mets, Red Sox Manager Bobby Valentine Running for Mayor of Stamford, CT

Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Bobby Valentine managed 16 seasons in MLB, putting up a 50.4 winning percentage with the Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

Nearly a decade after his stint in Boston, he's asking for votes to manage something else—his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.

Valentine announced his candidacy Friday.

The 70-year-old Valentine, who has served as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University in nearby Fairfield since 2013, told Jodi Latina of News 8 that he will run unaffiliated.

"I feel like it’s a great time for me to get to my hometown and do some more leadership work," he said. "We are up against a big political machine with the Democrats and a real strong base political machine with the Republicans. It’s not going to be an easy situation, that’s for sure."